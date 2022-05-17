Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/17 04:23
Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, extending the market's losing streak.

The S&P 500 gave up an afternoon gain and ended down 0.4%. The benchmark index is on a six-week losing streak.

Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.88 points, or 0.4%, to 4,008.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.76 points, or 0.1%, to 32,223.42.

The Nasdaq fell 142.21 points, or 1.2%, to 11,662.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.24 points, or 0.5%, to 1,783.43.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 758.17 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is down 4,114.88 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,982.18 points, or 25.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 461.89 points, or 20.6%.

Updated : 2022-05-17 06:12 GMT+08:00

