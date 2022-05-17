Alexa
Cardinals-Mets game postponed by rain; doubleheader Tuesday

By Associated Press
2022/05/17 04:20
NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets scheduled for Monday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.

The first game will begin at 3:10 p.m., with the nightcap to follow 30-40 after the opener ends.

The teams are set to play a four-game series — their first meeting since getting into a bench-clearing scuffle last month in St. Louis.

With severe thunderstorms in the evening forecast, the game was postponed a little more than 3 1/2 hours before it was supposed to begin.

Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA) had been slated to pitch for the Cardinals, who arrived in New York off a 15-6 blowout of the San Francisco Giants at home Sunday night.

The Mets were expected to tab long man Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.73) for a spot start in place of injured Tylor Megill.

New York lost 8-7 at home to Seattle on Sunday afternoon, dropping two of three to the Mariners over the weekend for its first series loss this season. The Mets entered Monday with the best record in the National League at 23-13.

Tuesday will mark the Mets' third doubleheader this year — all at home. They swept the Giants on April 19 and the Atlanta Braves on May 3.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-17 06:11 GMT+08:00

