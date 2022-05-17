Alexa
ATP spares 2 British tournaments for banning Russians

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/17 03:03
The Queen's and Eastbourne tournaments were spared punishment from the ATP on Monday for banning Russian and Belarussian players.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted the British Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club — the host of Wimbledon — to bar Russian and Belarusian players from the British grass-court season.

The ATP and WTA objected at the time.

On Monday, the ATP said "Queen's and Eastbourne will proceed as normal, offering full ATP ranking points.”

It said it consulted with its player and tournament councils.

"LTA's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes is, however, contrary to ATP rules and undermines the ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination — a fundamental principle of the ATP Tour,” it said in a statement.

"Sanctions related to LTA’s violation of ATP rules will now be assessed separately under ATP governance. ATP's response to Wimbledon’s decision remains under review, with more to be communicated in due course.”

