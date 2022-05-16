Alexa
Islanders hire longtime Trotz assistant Lambert as coach

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Hockey Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/16 23:48
The New York Islanders have hired longtime Barry Trotz assistant and right-hand man Lane Lambert to succeed him as coach.

General manager Lou Lamoriello announced Lambert as Trotz's replacement on Monday, a week after firing the Stanley Cup-winning coach who had one year remaining on his contract.

It’s Lambert’s first NHL head coaching job. Trotz was fired last week after the Islanders missed the playoffs for the first time in his four seasons behind the bench.

Lamoriello declined to say why he fired Trotz other than he felt the team needed a new voice.

Lambert, 57, has worked on Trotz’s staff the past 11 years with Nashville, Washington and New York. He has a Stanley Cup ring from the Capitals' title run in 2018, after which Trotz resigned and joined the Islanders.

Trotz was also replaced by an assistant then, when Todd Reirden was elevated to take over in Washington. He was fired after two seasons and two first-round playoff exits.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

