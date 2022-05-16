|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|37
|28
|6
|3
|96
|24
|90
|Liverpool
|36
|26
|8
|2
|89
|24
|86
|Chelsea
|36
|20
|10
|6
|73
|31
|70
|Tottenham
|37
|21
|5
|11
|64
|40
|68
|Arsenal
|36
|21
|3
|12
|56
|45
|66
|Man United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|57
|56
|58
|West Ham
|37
|16
|8
|13
|59
|48
|56
|Wolverhampton
|37
|15
|6
|16
|37
|40
|51
|Leicester
|36
|13
|9
|14
|57
|57
|48
|Brighton
|37
|11
|15
|11
|39
|43
|48
|Brentford
|37
|13
|7
|17
|47
|54
|46
|Crystal Palace
|36
|10
|15
|11
|47
|43
|45
|Aston Villa
|36
|13
|5
|18
|49
|50
|44
|Newcastle
|36
|11
|10
|15
|40
|61
|43
|Southampton
|36
|9
|13
|14
|41
|61
|40
|Everton
|36
|10
|6
|20
|39
|59
|36
|Leeds
|37
|8
|11
|18
|40
|78
|35
|Burnley
|36
|7
|13
|16
|32
|50
|34
|Watford
|37
|6
|5
|26
|33
|75
|23
|Norwich
|37
|5
|7
|25
|23
|79
|22
___
Arsenal 2, Leeds 1
Leicester 1, Everton 2
Norwich 0, West Ham 4
Man City 5, Newcastle 0
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Everton 0
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0
Tottenham 1, Burnley 0
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1
Leeds 1, Brighton 1
Watford 1, Leicester 5
West Ham 2, Man City 2
Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1
Everton 2, Brentford 3
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|106
|43
|90
|Bournemouth
|46
|25
|13
|8
|74
|39
|88
|Huddersfield
|46
|23
|13
|10
|64
|47
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|23
|11
|12
|73
|40
|80
|Sheffield United
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|45
|75
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|55
|75
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|10
|16
|59
|50
|70
|Blackburn
|46
|19
|12
|15
|59
|50
|69
|Millwall
|46
|18
|15
|13
|53
|45
|69
|West Brom
|46
|18
|13
|15
|52
|45
|67
|QPR
|46
|19
|9
|18
|60
|59
|66
|Coventry
|46
|17
|13
|16
|60
|59
|64
|Preston
|46
|16
|16
|14
|52
|56
|64
|Stoke
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|52
|62
|Swansea
|46
|16
|13
|17
|58
|68
|61
|Blackpool
|46
|16
|12
|18
|54
|58
|60
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|10
|21
|62
|77
|55
|Cardiff
|46
|15
|8
|23
|50
|68
|53
|Hull
|46
|14
|9
|23
|41
|54
|51
|Birmingham
|46
|11
|14
|21
|50
|75
|47
|Reading
|46
|13
|8
|25
|54
|87
|41
|Peterborough
|46
|9
|10
|27
|43
|87
|37
|Derby
|46
|14
|13
|19
|45
|53
|34
|Barnsley
|46
|6
|12
|28
|33
|73
|30
___
Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|92
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|90
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|89
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|85
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|84
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|83
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|80
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|76
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|73
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|73
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|70
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|61
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|59
|Cambridge United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|58
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|53
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|50
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|40
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|40
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|37
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|29
___
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0, Wycombe advances on 2-1 aggregate
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1, Sunderland advances on 2-1 aggregate
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|46
|23
|15
|8
|75
|44
|84
|Exeter
|46
|23
|15
|8
|65
|41
|84
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|23
|11
|12
|71
|49
|80
|Northampton
|46
|23
|11
|12
|60
|38
|80
|Port Vale
|46
|22
|12
|12
|67
|46
|78
|Swindon
|46
|22
|11
|13
|77
|54
|77
|Mansfield Town
|46
|22
|11
|13
|67
|52
|77
|Sutton United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|69
|53
|76
|Tranmere
|46
|21
|12
|13
|53
|40
|75
|Salford
|46
|19
|13
|14
|60
|46
|70
|Newport County
|46
|19
|12
|15
|67
|58
|69
|Crawley Town
|46
|17
|10
|19
|56
|66
|61
|Leyton Orient
|46
|14
|16
|16
|62
|47
|58
|Bradford
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|55
|58
|Colchester
|46
|14
|13
|19
|48
|60
|55
|Walsall
|46
|14
|12
|20
|47
|60
|54
|Hartlepool
|46
|14
|12
|20
|44
|64
|54
|Rochdale
|46
|12
|17
|17
|51
|59
|53
|Harrogate Town
|46
|14
|11
|21
|64
|75
|53
|Carlisle
|46
|14
|11
|21
|39
|62
|53
|Stevenage
|46
|11
|14
|21
|45
|68
|47
|Barrow
|46
|10
|14
|22
|44
|57
|44
|Oldham
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|75
|38
|Scunthorpe
|46
|4
|14
|28
|29
|90
|26
___
Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1
Swindon 2, Port Vale 1
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.