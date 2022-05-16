NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|3
|0
|0
|9
|7
|1
|ANGEL CITY FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Portland
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Orlando
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Gotham FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Louisville
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|OL Reign
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Houston 2, Kansas City 0
Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie
Orlando 1, Angel City FC 0
OL Reign 0, Portland 0, tie
Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie
North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.
Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie
San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1
Angel City FC 1, Washington 0
Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.