MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
CF Montréal 6 3 2 20 22 19
Orlando City 6 4 2 20 14 15
Philadelphia 5 1 5 20 16 9
Cincinnati 6 5 1 19 16 18
New York 5 2 4 19 17 9
New York City FC 5 3 2 17 21 10
Atlanta 4 4 3 15 17 16
D.C. United 4 5 1 13 14 15
Charlotte FC 4 7 1 13 10 15
Columbus 3 4 4 13 15 13
New England 3 5 3 12 18 20
Toronto FC 3 7 2 11 16 23
Inter Miami CF 3 6 2 11 11 21
Chicago 2 5 4 10 8 13
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 2 2 23 23 12
FC Dallas 6 1 4 22 19 8
Austin FC 6 3 2 20 23 11
LA Galaxy 6 4 1 19 12 10
Real Salt Lake 5 3 4 19 12 16
Houston 4 4 3 15 14 13
Colorado 4 4 3 15 13 12
Nashville 4 4 3 15 11 12
Portland 3 3 6 15 18 18
Minnesota United 4 5 2 14 12 12
Seattle 3 5 1 10 12 14
San Jose 2 5 4 10 19 26
Sporting Kansas City 2 7 3 9 10 23
Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, May 8

Vancouver 1, Toronto FC 0

Nashville 2, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie

New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Houston 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Sunday, May 15

New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-17 00:07 GMT+08:00

