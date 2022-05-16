WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Connecticut
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|3
___
Dallas 81, New York 71
Atlanta 85, Indiana 79
No games scheduled.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.