WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750
Washington 3 1 .750
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Connecticut 1 1 .500 1
Indiana 2 3 .400
New York 1 3 .250 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 3 1 .750
Phoenix 2 1 .667 ½
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
Seattle 1 3 .250 2
Minnesota 0 4 .000 3

Sunday's Games

Dallas 81, New York 71

Atlanta 85, Indiana 79

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.