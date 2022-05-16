Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 25 9 .735 _ _ 7-3 W-1 14-4 11-5
Tampa Bay 21 14 .600 _ 6-4 W-1 11-8 10-6
Toronto 18 17 .514 _ 3-7 L-1 10-6 8-11
Baltimore 14 21 .400 11½ 4 5-5 L-3 9-7 5-14
Boston 13 21 .382 12 3-7 L-1 4-9 9-12
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 15 .571 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-8 7-7
Chicago 16 17 .485 3 1 6-4 L-1 9-10 7-7
Cleveland 16 17 .485 3 1 6-4 L-1 7-5 9-12
Kansas City 12 20 .375 4-6 W-1 6-9 6-11
Detroit 12 23 .343 8 6 4-6 W-3 9-13 3-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 23 12 .657 _ _ 9-1 W-1 9-4 14-8
Los Angeles 24 13 .649 _ _ 7-3 W-2 12-7 12-6
Seattle 16 19 .457 7 2 4-6 W-1 9-7 7-12
Texas 14 19 .424 8 3 5-5 W-1 7-12 7-7
Oakland 15 22 .405 9 4 5-5 L-2 5-12 10-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 23 13 .639 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-7 13-6
Philadelphia 17 18 .486 6-4 L-1 9-9 8-9
Atlanta 16 19 .457 5-5 L-1 10-11 6-8
Miami 15 19 .441 7 4 3-7 L-1 7-9 8-10
Washington 12 24 .333 11 8 3-7 L-1 5-15 7-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 22 13 .629 _ _ 5-5 W-1 10-4 12-9
St. Louis 19 15 .559 _ 5-5 W-2 10-8 9-7
Pittsburgh 15 19 .441 4 5-5 W-2 9-10 6-9
Chicago 13 20 .394 8 4-6 W-2 4-11 9-9
Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13 10½ 6-4 L-2 5-9 4-17
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 _ _ 5-5 W-1 11-5 10-7
San Diego 22 13 .629 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-7 12-6
San Francisco 20 14 .588 _ 6-4 L-2 11-7 9-7
Arizona 18 17 .514 4 6-4 L-2 10-11 8-6
Colorado 17 17 .500 2 3-7 L-1 12-7 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 2-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 8, Washington 0

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7, Miami 3

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

Monday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-17 00:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan