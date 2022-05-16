Services of Taipei bus Route 307 cut due to pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Services of many Taipei bus routes jointly operated by a number of bus companies, including Route 307 which runs between New Taipei City’s Banqiao and Taipei City’s Fuyuan Street, have been cut, beginning from Monday (May 16).

Operators of Route 307, including Taipei Bus Company and Capital Bus Company, announced on their websites that, due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases, they began to cut their bus services, including Route 307 and many other routes, from Monday.

The service frequency of Route 307 has been cut from a service every 5-10 minutes to a service every 15-20 minutes during off-peak hours on weekdays, CNA reported. During weekends and holidays, the service frequency of the same route has been cut from one service every 7-10 minutes to one service every 15-20 minutes.

Capital Bus general manager Lee Chien-wen (李建文) said that the service cut is temporary and will be adjusted back to a higher frequency as soon as the number of passengers bounces back. He said that the number of bus passengers has decreased 30%-50% due to the pandemic, but the service frequency has not been adjusted down to reflect that decrease.

“No matter how difficult the bus service operation has become, the company will maintain the service frequency sanctioned by the government,” he added.