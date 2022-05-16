Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size, Share, Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Offering, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Electric Vehicle Motor market is valued approximately USD 1.98 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 41.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Electric vehicle motor is an electromechanical device that enables power to electric vehicles through converting electric energy into mechanical energy. This phenomenon is achieved by the interaction of electric motors magnetic field and current. The electric vehicle motor includes end bracket, frame, bearings, rotors and stator. It offers various benefits such as zero emission, low maintenance cost, high efficiency, and automated control to the electric vehicle therefore is expected to drive over the forecast years with the increasing number of electric vehicles across the globe. Therefore, escalating demand for electric vehicles across the globe accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years

. For instance: According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2019, the global electric car deployment has been growing rapidly over the past ten years, the global stock of electric passenger vehicle cars was passed by 5 million in 2018 with an increase of 63% from 2017. It was found that over 45% of electric cars on China’s road in 2018 that is 2.3 million compared to 39% in 2017. Similarly, Europe accounts for 24% of global electric cars and United States with 22% in 2018. Whereas, favourable government initiatives regarding promotion of electric vehicles is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, stringent government regulation regarding approval of EV motor is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Electric Vehicle Motor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global electric vehicle motor market due to increasing development of manufacturing facilities by industries in the region. Whereas, North America is the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of established market players in the market.

Market player included in this report are:

Tesla motors

Continental ag

Baldor electric company inc.

BOSCH

Honda motor co., ltd.

Toyota motor corporation

Ford motor company

Nissan motor corporation ltd.

Ametek incorporation

ARC systems incorporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Function offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Alternative Current motor

Direct current motor

By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

By Power rating:

Low

Mid

High

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

