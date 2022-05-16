Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Share & Industry Analysis Reports, Global Forecast till 2022-2030

Wireless temperature control devices are used in temperature-sensitive areas. They are used to measure and record temperatures in a given location. Such systems are equipped with a range of sensors and electronic equipment, such as heat and warning sensors. Wireless temperature control network provides a wide variety of humidity meters, temperature sensors, data loggers and Wi-Fi sensors. Moreover, the wireless temperature control device will send and receive electrical signals from the temperature sensor without the use of wires. In this device, Wi-Fi is used to transmit and receive data from the Arduino UNO board (microcontroller board) directly connected to the temperature sensor and the Wi-Fi shield.

Rapid growth and industrialization are contributing to complex urban processes. High demand for wireless temperature control systems around the world is expected to grow in the adoption of control technologies in warehouses, industrial and healthcare sectors. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian healthcare industry is expected to reach USD 280 billion by 2020.In addition, the increase in the usage of the Internet and the increase in data management problems have led to the widespread adoption of data centers which, , fuel the demand for wireless temperature control solutions around the globe.

The regional analysis of global Wireless Temperature Sensor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. APAC has a strong demand for consumer products, including portable medical devices and white goods. In addition, increasing industrial automation, particularly in the automotive and food & beverage sectors, will generate more demand for APAC temperature sensors.

Market player included in this report are:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Microchip Technology Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

IPv6

Bluetooth

Others

By Application:

Military and Security

Medical

Automotive

Industrial Monitoring

Building Automation

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Wireless Temperature Sensor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

