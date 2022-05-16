Blu Ray Players Market  Revenue and Gross Margin, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis by 2030

Blu Ray Players Market is valued approximately at USD 1.49 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Blu-ray is an optical storage medium that was initially developed to host High Definition (HD) content. Its main use is storage of HD video, HD games, archiving and storing data of any kind. Also, it delivers higher quality audio and viewing experience than DVD format. The Blu-ray technology is widely preferred over the DVD as it offers image resolution of 1080p that leads to crispy video display. The major applications of Blu-ray players are as a medium for video information such as feature films and for the basic distribution of video games for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Moreover, the & Blu-ray players are integrated in home theatre in a box (HTIB). High adoption in smart homes, increasing consumer preferences regarding superior audio and video effects and rising disposable income are some factors strengthening the growth of the market. For instance, according to European Union, 68 million homes in Europe and North America are expected to be smart by the end of 2019. Similarly, as per the source, between 2014 and 2019, the number of households adopting smart home systems is expected to result in about 38.2 million smart homes by 2019. Similarly, as per the source, the number of European households that have adopted smart home system is forecast to reach about 29.7 million smart homes by 2019. As a result, growing desire for high performance music experience along with increasing consumer preference towards exceptional audio-quality products would increase the consumption of Blu-ray players thereby, augmenting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Blu Ray Players market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing demand for high end digital entertainment and increasing technological advancements in that region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable income, surging trend towards digital urbanization along with the high population count is expected to create lucrative prospects for the growth pf the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Panasonic

Canon

Epson

BenQ

Hitachi

Casio

Sony

ViewSonic

Acer

Dell

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Hardware

Software

By Disc Type:

HFPA

3D

AVCHD

Ultra HD

By Application:

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Entertainment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Blu Ray Players Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

