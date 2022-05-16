Kids smart watch Market Growth [BENEFITS] Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity 2022 – 2030

Kids smart watch Market is valued approximately at USD 9.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.44% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

A smartwatch is computerized wristwatch that functions as portable media players and are incorporated with the Bluetooth wireless technology or universal serial bus (USB) headset. Kids smart watch are GPS enabled watches that have gained popularity over last few years. This enables the parents and caretakers to easily track the location of their kids. One major trend in the kid smart watches market is technological advanced in displays of smartwatches. The design and technological features in the displays of smart wearables and smartwatches are geared toward enhancing user experience.

Thus, rapid advancements in display and development in smart technology are expected to boost the quality of displays in kid smartwatches. Increasing safety concern and growing personal per capita disposable income are some major forces that strengthen the growth of the global kids’ smartwatch market. Growing child missing cases and growing number of accidents have raised concerns of parents towards their kid’s safety. As per International Centre for missing & Exploited Children report 2015, about 8 million children across the globe are reported missing each year. Kids smartwatch are enabled with safety features such as child location and activity tracking, GPS tracking, messaging, voice call features that help parents to stay connected with their child. However, issues related to data privacy and security is major factor that impede the growth of global kids’ smart watches market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Kids smart watch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cases of child missing’s and kidnappings, product launches made by the private organizations into Kids smartwatch sector along with high disposable income of the individuals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, escalating wearable devices shipments, increasing adoption of wearable devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Kids smart watch market across Asia-Pacific

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ezon Energy Solutions (P) Ltd

Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd

ZTE Corporation

hereO

VTech

Omate

Doki Technologies

LG Electronics Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Integrated

Stand-alone

By Application:

Individual Use

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Kids smart watch Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

