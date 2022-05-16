Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market [HOW-TO GAIN] Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Application, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

United State: Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by region.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is an assimilated formation of communications networks, smart meters, and data management systems that allows two-way communication among customers and utilities. Deployment of advanced metering infrastructure solutions permits energy utilities to line up with energy shortages, revenue protection, customer service improvement and load management. With the rising energy needs in emerging economies and utility efficiency, the requirement for advanced metering infrastructure services and solutions has grown immensely across all nations. Rise in global energy demand coupled with government regulations and legislative mandates are key driving factors of market growth.

Further, incorporation of advanced metering infrastructure with smart appliances coupled with advanced metering infrastructure for water utilities is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, inadequate financial incentives for utilities and interoperability and standard interface impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large scale incorporation of smart electricity meters. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as development of an integrated and IT enabled power grid would create lucrative growth prospects for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Corporation

IBM Corporation

Itron Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Aclara Technologies LLC.

Elster Group GmbH

Sensus

Tieto Corporation

Trilliant Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device:

Smart Meters

By Solution:

Meter Data Management

Meter Data Analytics

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

Meter Communication Infrastructure

By Service:

System Integration

Meter Deployment

Program Management and Consulting

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

