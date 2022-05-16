Stoma/Ostomy Care Market 2022-2030 Openings And Dangers Looked By The Current Merchants In Global Market

United State: Stoma/Ostomy Care Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Stoma/Ostomy Care Market by region.

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market is valued approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Ostomy surgery is a procedure that re-routes the movement of the intestinal content out of the body via a small opening made on the abdominal wall, known as ostomy or stoma. Ostomy care includes products such as bags and accessories, that are attached to the skin of the patient by skin adhesives and is used as a receptacle for collection of urine or fecal material following a surgery. The bag and accessories are disposable and can be removed when required.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Stoma/Ostomy Care market is facing challenges because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel of Stoma/Ostomy bags and accessories across the world. The increasing target patient population, rising geriatric population, growing number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the use of ostomy products as well as favorable reimbursement system in developed countries are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: as per Statista, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. However, discomfort while using ostomy bags and growing adoption of alternative treatments is the major factor restraining the growth of global Stoma/Ostomy Care market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Stoma/Ostomy Care market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing patient population, rising geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement scenario. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

Alcare Co., Ltd.

B. Braun

Baohe Ostomy Care

Coloplast A/S

Convatec Group Plc

Cymed

Flexicare Medical Limited

Hollister Incorporated

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bags

Accessories

By End-User:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Speciality Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Request for Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw960

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

