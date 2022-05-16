Centesis Catheters Market Share & Industry Analysis Reports, Global Forecast till 2022-2030

United State: Centesis Catheters Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Centesis Catheters Market by region.

Global Centesis Catheters Market is valued approximately USD 426 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Catheter is a type of thin tubes made up of medical grade material (such as plastic, silicon rubber and more), which are implanted in the patient’s body for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Centesis catheter is an over the needle catheter mainly intended for small abscess fluid aspirations and short-term drainage procedures. The Centesis catheters are used in a wide range of diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, urinary catheter, and many more. Thus, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing inclination for image guided Centesis procedures, and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries across the globe are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

For instance, according to the American Heart Association, the death occurrence due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030. Also, as per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610,000 die due to heart diseases in the United States every year. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for cardiovascular catheters around the world.

With the recent outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe, the apprehension concerning of the shortage of indispensable life-saving devices and other crucial medical supplies is significantly growing in order to prevent the spread of this pandemic and deliver optimum care to the infected patients, which further promoting the market growth in the near future. However, lacking quality assurance, intense price competition at domestic levels and high risk of infection causing due to the use of catheters are the few factors limiting the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Centesis Catheters market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular and urological, coupled with the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising incidences of neurovascular and cardiovascular diseases, along with improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Centesis Catheters market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Argon Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Merit Medical Systems, Inc

AngioDynamics

Cook Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bore Type:

Large Bore Centesis Catheters

Small Bore Centesis Catheters

By Application:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Palliative

By Procedure:

Paracentesis

Thoracentesis

Amniocentesis

Arthocentesis

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Centesis Catheters Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

