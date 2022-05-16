Tissue Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity 2022 – 2030

United State: Tissue Diagnostics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Tissue Diagnostics Market by region.
Tissue Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.
Tissue diagnostics is rapidly serving as the gold standards for diagnosis of cancer. Tissue diagnostics is a type of technique used in removal of tissue from the patient’s body, which is then processed, tested and analyzed under the microscope to perceive the diseases, such as cancer. Tissue diagnostics is primarily performed by needle aspiration cytology, core biopsy and open biopsy.
The advancements in these techniques and equipment of tissue diagnostics helps in quick and precise determination and evaluation of diseases associated to the tissues. Further, high adoption of automated tissue diagnostics system, increasing incidences of cancer owing to growing aging population, and rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths were totaled in 2018 worldwide. Also, it is predicted that it would grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. With the rise in prevalence of cancer, the adoption & utility for tissue diagnostics is likely to grow around the world.
Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world stressed a major concern on the governments of all COVID-19 hit nations. Since, there is an excruciating need to test and screen a large number of patients for possible Sars-Cov-2 infection. As a result, most of the nations are facing a major shortage in the supply for diagnostic kits to test this virus. Therefore, tissue diagnostics virology suppliers are under immense pressure to deliver reliable testing kits, and therefore, there is a surge in demand for tissue diagnostics systems worldwide. However, high degree of consolidation and budget constraints are the factors impeding the growth of market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Tissue Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of patients with COVID-19 infections, along with the ongoing advancements in the field of gene & immunoassay-based products in the region.
Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising elderly population, rising cases of cancer and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the tissue diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Abbott Laboratories
Agilent Technologies
Merck KGaA
Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Genex Laboratories
Hologic, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Consumables
Instruments
By Technology:
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
Digital Pathology and Workflow Management
Special Staining
By Application:
Breast Cancer
Gastric Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Lymphoma
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals
Research Laboratories
Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Tissue Diagnostics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
