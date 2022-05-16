Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gold prices buckle under pressure from 'King Dollar', higher yields

By REUTERS
2022/05/16 23:00
REUTERS photo

REUTERS photo

Gold prices fell more than 1% to their lowest in 3-1/2 months on Monday as elevated bond yields and a firmer U.S. dollar dampened bullion demand, even as riskier assets dropped after grim China economic data.

A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for overseas buyers, while higher Treasury yields raise the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,798.80 per ounce as of 0920 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 31 at $1,786.60 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,798.

"Spot gold may not stray far from $1,800, suppressed by the might of King Dollar and elevated Treasury yields, while supported by the looming prospects of a recession," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Gold prices are down over 13% since scaling a near-record peak of $2,069.89 an ounce in March as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields were bolstered by aggressive rate hike bets.

"Having now fallen through the psychologically important threshold of $1,800 an ounce and with the hawkish monetary policy more likely to strengthen than weaken, it is hard to see where gold can now find a short-term foothold," Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

The U.S. dollar consolidated gains near a two-decade peak while equities, oil prices and riskier currencies took a hit after an unexpectedly weak economic data from China highlighted fears about a slowdown in growth.

Silver has found itself caught up in the broader sell-off in equities and gold, being punished for being an industrial metal at a time when growth forecasts are being trimmed and for its lack of yield at a time of rising interest rates, Rowling added.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $21.11 per ounce, after slumping to its lowest since July 2020 in the last session.

Platinum fell 0.4% to $935.18 and palladium rose 0.9% to $1,960.58.

Updated : 2022-05-16 23:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting