Motorcyclist dies after slamming into back of parked truck in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A motorcyclist died on Monday morning (May 16) after slamming his scooter into the back of a truck temporarily parked on the motorcycle lane of a roadway in Taitung City.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist, surnamed Tung (董), was riding on the city’s Zhonghua Road when the accident happened, CNA reported. He was suspected to not be paying attention before crashing into the truck whose driver parked temporarily on the side of the street.

When an ambulance arrived, the emergency medical service (EMS) workers found that the victim had lost vital signs. He later died in the hospital.

Surveillance video shows that the scooter rider did not break at all and, at a very high speed, slammed directly into the back of the truck that was parked in the motorcycle lane of the roadway. The impact sent the motorcyclist flying before landing in the middle of the street while the scooter remained stuck under the back of the truck.

According to a police investigation, the driver of the truck surnamed Hung (洪) was on his way to work and stopped on the side of the roadway to buy betel nuts. The cause of the accident is still under investigation by police, per CNA.



