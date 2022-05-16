Taiwan envoy to Israel seeks more exchanges with northern Israeli city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Li Ya-ping (李雅萍), Taiwan’s envoy to Israel, has called for closer exchanges with the city of Nof HaGalil, located in the Northern District of Israel, during a meeting with Mayor Ronen Plot on May 12.

Li congratulated Plot for his mayoral achievements and noted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the founding of Nof HaGalil, according to a Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Tel Aviv press release. She said the city took the lead in assisting Ukrainian refugees and new immigrants.

Li said that whether it was during the COVID-19 pandemic or Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan has demonstrated the spirit of its “Taiwan can help” model and assists partners in democratic countries to overcome difficulties together, CNA reported. After the pandemic subsides, Taiwan can promote more cultural and technological exchanges between Taiwanese cities and Nof HaGalil, she added.

Plot said that he visited Taiwan during his tenure as a member of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset. What he saw and heard in Taiwan was unforgettable, he said.

Both Taiwan and Israel are global science and technology hubs, and both nations attach great importance to promoting friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two peoples through commercial and cultural activities.

TECO-Tel Aviv donated food and health packages and resettlement services on May 8 to nearly 500 families affected by the pandemic with the help of a local NGO.