Sugar cane secret to Taiwan table tennis player's singles success

‘Table Tennis Godfather’ takes first singles title since 2016 after double-doubles win

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/05/16 18:05
Chuang Chih-yuan (right) wins the men’s title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York on Sunday.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a winless streak of six years, Taiwan's 41-year-old table tennis player Chuang Chih-yuan (莊智淵) took the men’s title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York on Sunday (May 15).

The secret to his success, according to an account from UDN, was eating sugar cane between games. Chuang, aka “Table Tennis Godfather,” defeated Germany’s Benedikt Duda 4-3 in the final, taking 55 minutes and 54 seconds to do so.

The last time Chuang tasted victory in a singles tournament was the 2016 International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest, according to CNA. The veteran is on a hot streak, however, as he won the WTT Feeder Freemont the previous week with teammate Chen Szu-yu (陳思羽).

On Saturday (May 14), the duo picked up a second doubles title at the WTT Feeder Westchester tournament in New York.
