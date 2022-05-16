Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 16) announced that it will end the quarantine requirement for close contacts of COVID cases who have received a third dose of the COVID vaccine on Tuesday (May 17).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that in response to the spread of COVID in the community, taking into account risk control, public health capacity, epidemic prevention, and considering foreign epidemic prevention policies, the home isolation requirements for close contacts of COVID cases will be adjusted on Tuesday.

0+7 plan for boosted contacts

Chen said that those close contacts of COVID cases who have received three COVID vaccine doses will be able to avoid quarantine under the "0+7" plan. Under this scheme, contacts of COVID cases no longer need to undergo three days of home isolation and instead can directly begin seven days of self-initiated epidemic prevention.

Close contacts are defined as relatives, friends, and roommates who live in the same residence. During the seven days of self-initiated epidemic prevention, Chen said that contacts that have had booster shots must have tested negative on a rapid antigen kit within the past two days if they wish to venture out.

Chen emphasized that when going out, in the self-initiated epidemic prevention phase, they should wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing at all times. If they develop symptoms, they should rest at home and take a rapid antigen test.

3+4 plan for unboosted contacts

As for close contacts of confirmed cases who have not received the third dose, they must follow the "3+4" rule and enter home isolation for three days, followed by four days of self-health monitoring. While undergoing home isolation, COVID contacts must not step outside their residences, and they should take a rapid antigen test on the third day.

During the four-day self-initiated epidemic prevention phase, if booster-less contacts wish to go out to work and buy daily necessities, they must have received a negative test result on a rapid antigen test within the past two days. If they have symptoms, it is recommended that they rest at home and take a rapid antigen test.

Chen said that if the COVID case has come in close contact with fellow residents, there is a risk of illness and infection, and it is necessary to strictly abide by self-initiated epidemic prevention regulations. Chen warned that if any violations are discovered, the violators will be prosecuted according to the law.

He stressed that individuals observing the self-initiated epidemic prevention stage are discouraged from going out unless absolutely necessary, and they must take proof of a negative test result on a rapid antigen kit within the past two days. Chen emphasized that people undergoing this stage are prohibited from dining in restaurants, eating at banquets, attending social gatherings, entering crowded venues, and coming in contact with unfamiliar people.

COVID cases (7+7)

People diagnosed with COVID who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms can enter home care for seven days. People in high-risk groups will be transported to a government-appointed quarantine facility, while those with moderate-to-severe symptoms will be admitted to a hospital.

Following the seven days of home care, COVID cases then begin seven days of self-health management. During this phase, people can venture outside the home without taking a rapid antigen test but cannot go to crowded places, restaurants, gatherings, or other social activities.

Overseas Arrivals (7+7)

All arrivals from foreign countries must take a COVID test upon arrival. After their seven-day quarantine expires and the COVID test is negative, the seven days of self-health management begins.

During the seven days of self-health management, overseas arrivals can venture out of the home without taking a rapid antigen test, but cannot go to crowded places, restaurants, gatherings, or other social activities.