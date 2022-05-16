Tigerair Taiwan begins recruitment and training in anticipation of border opening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Tigerair Taiwan made a recruitment announcement in April, and on Monday (May 16) they began a training session for new cabin crew members, in anticipation of Taiwan opening its borders in the second half of this year amidst a global trend to relax entry restrictions.

The company said in a press release on Monday that the recruitment of pilots and flight attendants was also made necessary by the recent arrivals of the new A320neo aircraft. According to the release, since the recruitment announcement was made, the company has received nearly 3,000 applications for cabin crew and more than 100 applications for pilot positions.

After an initial screening of cabin crew applications, about 1,000 applicants will be qualified to participate in the initial round of testing on Saturday and Sunday (May 21 and 22). Those who pass the initial test will be qualified to participate in the second round of testing held next weekend (May 28 and 29). About 100 cabin crew members will be hired from this round of recruitment, per CNA.

As for the recruitment of pilots, the application period is still open, and interested persons can send their applications to this site, the release said.

In addition to recruitment, the airline on Monday began its first training session for new cabin crew members since 2020, when the training was suspended due to the pandemic. A total of 24 new hires participated in Monday’s training, including more than 10 who were already hired two years ago, CNA reported.

The resumption of training is in preparation for the expected easing of Taiwan's border controls in the second half of this year, said the release.