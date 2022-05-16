Prefilled Syringes Market 2022 [SWOT ANALYSIS], Leading Players, Upcoming Growth, Challenges, and 2030 Forecast

Report ocean published a new report on the prefilled syringes market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global prefilled syringes market accounted for USD 3493.99 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Prefilled syringes are disposable syringes that are already loaded with the substance that needs to be injected. A prefilled syringe contains a single dose of medication to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer. Parenteral delivery being the second most applied route of drug delivery after oral drug administration has led to a demand for advanced parenteral drug-delivery systems that offer convenience and ease of administration. Prefilled syringes have gained acceptance especially for chronic conditions that require repeated administration of drugs. Its ability to ensure the right dosage, ease of administration, and reduced risk of contamination are driving market growth.

Factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in the medical devices industry are expected to fuel the demand for prefilled syringes. The growing number of diabetic patients is also propelling the growth of the market. However, product recalls and stringent regulations are the major challenges for market players.

The global market for prefilled syringes has been segmented on the basis of material, type, design, end user, and region.

On the basis the material of type, the market has been divided into glass prefilled syringes and plastic syringes. The glass prefilled syringes segment has been further classified as oil siliconized syringes and baked-on silicone syringes.

On the basis of type, the global prefilled syringes market has been segmented into conventional prefilled syringes and safety prefilled syringes. By design, the market has been categorized as single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes.

Based on end user, the market has been divided into hospitals/clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global prefilled syringes market are Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG,Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Abbott, Nipro Corporation, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical, Weigao Group, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, and OMPI (A Stevanato Group Company).

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global prefilled syringes market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global prefilled syringes market



Target Audience

> Medical Devices Companies

> Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

> Research and Development Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global prefilled syringes market is expected to reach a value of USD 8397.23 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.20%.

> On the basis of material, the glass prefilled syringe segment is projected to be larger, registering a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period.

> On the basis of type, the conventional prefilled syringes segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 10.09% from 2018 to 2024.

> The single-chamber prefilled syringes design segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.42% during the assessment period.

> By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be larger to be valued at USD 4619.73 million by 2024.

> On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The European market is expected to be the largest at an estimated value of USD 3382.86 million by 2024.

> Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 10.78% from 2018 to 2024.

The report also offers a regional analysis.

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

