Actuators Market 2022 Comprehensive Research Study, SWOT Analysis, Growth, and Regional Forecast till 2030

The global actuators market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.23% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

For converting the energy into motion, the actuator equipment is used. It is mainly used for the application of force on a particular entity for performing numerous mechanical operations. The actuator is typically a mechanical device which consumes energy that is created by the compressed air, liquid or electricity by converting it different kinds of motion, like rotary and linear. The actuators are used in various manufacturing or industrial applications. It is also used in various devices such as motor, switches, pumps, and valves.

The actuators market is significantly determined by the elements, for example, growth in the number of aircraft carriers, persistent development in the automotive industry, and innovative progressions in actuators is moving the market development. Additionally, the growing mechanical base in the Asia Pacific region is highly affecting the development of the market. The actuators market may observer deterrents in development because of the expensive nature of the actuators. However, noise, power consumption, and leaks are the main challenges that are faced by the global actuators market.

Market Segmentation

The global actuators market has been classified on the basis of its end-user, type, and regional demand. On the basis of its type, the global actuators market has been segmented as Electric, Pneumatic, Mechanical, Hydraulic, and others. Based on its end-users, the market is bifurcated into automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater Power, Chemicals, and Mining & Metals.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global actuators market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players in the global actuators market include prominent names like Cameron, a Schlumberger company (U.S.), The Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Festo AG & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), KITZ Corporation (Japan), SAMSON AG (Germany), SMC Corporation (Japan), Rotork plc. (Japan), among others.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

