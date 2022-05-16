Surgical Lights Market 2022 Industry Trends, Growth, Size, [FUTURE DEMANDS], and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the global healthcare market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global surgical lights market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 4.53% during the prediction period (2017-2023). The global market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 595.00 million by the year 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

Otherwise called surgical light head or operating light, the surgical light is a kind of medical equipment that is used for helping the specialists and the doctors amid major and also minor surgeries. Proper lighting of the surgical area is very much essential inside the operation theatre for avoiding any kind of injury to the patient. These lights are generally manufactured according to their specifications like brightness, homogeneity, Color Rendering Index (CRI), shadow dilution, Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), and many others.

These lights are essentially required for performing surgical suites, dental procedures, endoscopy procedures, and other minor surgeries. This is the reason why there is a higher demand for surgical lights in various healthcare departments. Therefore, it becomes the major factor behind the growth of the global surgical lights market.

Market Segmentation

The global surgical lights market is bifurcated based on its type, application, technology, end users and geographical demand.

On the basis of its type, the global surgical lights market is divided into examination lights and surgical lights.

On the basis of its application, the global market is segmented into endoscopy procedures, surgical suites, dental procedures, and others.

Based on its technology, the global surgical lights market is divided into LED lights and halogen lights.

Based on its end-user industry, the market is classified into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital operating rooms, and procedure rooms.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, the global surgical lights market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players of the surgical lights market are BihlerMED, A-dec Inc., CV Medical, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services Inc., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG, SKYTRON, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., STERIS plc, Sunnex Group, Stryker, Technomed India, among others.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

