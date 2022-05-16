Amblyopia Market Share 2022 Trend, Share, Segmentation, [TOP KEY PLAYERS], Opportunities, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the amblyopia market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Global amblyopia market is projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 3.80% during the prediction period 2017-2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

Amblyopia is a disorder of the eye which prompts diminished vision in one or both the eyes because of stifled input from the brain. The most well-known reason for amblyopia is a refractive error in one or both the eyes, or it may even happen because of muscle irregularity. The other reason for amblyopia is if a baby is born with the cataract issue, then it could cause the baby to see cloudy pictures. There are four major types of amblyopia, including Refractive Amblyopia, Deprivation Amblyopia, Strabismus Amblyopia, and Reverse Amblyopia.

Amblyopia is present in 2% to 3% of the infant population world over. The global Amblyopia market is mainly getting driven by the increasing incidences of ophthalmological disorders like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other refractive errors. With the growing prevalence of ophthalmological disorders, there is an increasing demand for the proper treatment of the disorder.

Market Segmentation

The global amblyopia market is bifurcated on the basis of its type, treatment, diagnosis, end-user, and geographical analysis. Based on its type, the market is segmented into Refractive Amblyopia, Deprivation Amblyopia, Strabismus Amblyopia, Reverse Amblyopia, and others. On the basis of its diagnosis, the global market is segmented into photo screening, visual acuity tests, Bruckner test, and others. Based on its treatment, the global amblyopia market is segmented into atropine drops, eye patches, video game, glasses, and others. On the basis of its end-user industry, it is divided into ophthalmic clinics, hospitals & pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global amblyopia market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players in the global amblyopia market are Amblyotech, Inc, Amblyoptica (Holding) Pty Ltd, Good-Lite Co, Cooper Vision, Vivid Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Novartis AG., HOYA Corporation, Fresnel Prism and Lens Co., Krafty Eye Patches, McKesson Corporation, Hilco Vision, and others.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

