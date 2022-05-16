Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market 2022 Size, Share, [UPCOMING GROWTH], Trends, Key Players, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the capillary blood collection devices market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global capillary blood collection devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

Blood Collection for testing assumes a fundamental role in an effective medical treatment at the hospitals, healthcare and diagnostic centers all over the world. Blood test accumulation method incorporates a chain of sequence, and each sequence of this grouping is very imperative to keep up high-quality clinical outcomes.

It has been noticed that the medical device regulation is the key factor driving the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market. Control of the usage of a medical device must be upgraded and improvised to protect the well-being of the patient. It must be ensured that high-quality products and effective technologies reach the patients. Developing interest for analysis of chronic diseases, the rising prevalence of diabetes, and expanding geriatric populace are additionally energizing the market development. However, the higher risk related to the capillary blood assortment technologies leading to blood contaminations may restrict the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market.

Market Segmentatio

The global capillary blood collection devices market is divided on the basis of its type of devices, material, and end-user industry. On the basis of its type of devices, the global capillary blood collection devices market is bifurcated into lancets, blood collecting tubes and collector, and warming devices. Based on its material, the global market is classified into glass, plastic, stainless steel, and others. Based on its end -user, the market is sectioned into clinics, hospitals, home diagnostics, diagnostic centers and pathology laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global capillary blood collection devices market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of major players in the capillary blood collection devices market include companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Novo Nordisk A S, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, Terumo Corporation, HTL-STREFA S.A., Sarstedt AG & Co, Greiner Bio-One, Owen Mumford Ltd., Improve Medical, Weigao Group, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd., Nipro, Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices, Medigard, and others.

