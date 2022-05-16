Telemedicine Market 2022 Share, Size, Insights Key Findings, [INDUSTRY IMPACT], Latest Trend Analysis, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Telemedicine market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

The telemedicine fills in as an arrangement for different remote clinical administrations, which bring about with the assistance of ongoing, two-route correspondence between the patient and the healthcare center. This includes the utilization of an assortment of electronic, sound, and visual methods. An expanding selection of electronic healthcare record (EHR) or the electronic medical record (EMR) is a noteworthy driver for market development amid the estimate time period.

Furthermore, the growing occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, besides others and the lack of good physicians and good health care services in few regions is boosting the demand of the global telemedicine market. This type of e-hospital facility gives online client benefit from the teleconsulting process to global transfer and treatment. Nonetheless, the surprising expense of executing telemedicine frameworks, i.e., EMR and EHR and requirement for telemedicine training pursued by stringent government directions relating to telemedicine are evaluated to hamper the market development amid the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global telemedicine market is divided on the basis of its service type, deployment, component, application, end user and regional demand.

Based on its service type, the market is segmented into telepharmacy, telenursing, teleradiology, tele-oncology, teledermatology, others.

On the basis of the component, the global market is sectioned into hardware and software. Based on its deployment, the market is classified into on premises and cloud-based.

On the basis of its application, the global telemedicine market is segmented into ophthalmology, cardiology, psychiatry, dermatology, radiology, and others. Based on its end user, the market is bifurcated into clinics, hospitals, and home care.

Regional Analysis

The global telemedicine market has been spanned across global regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

The industry players for the global telemedicine market include companies like AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., CareClix, CardioNet, Cerner Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Iris Telehealth, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TeleVital, Aerotel Medical Systems, Medtronic, SHL Telemedicine, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Honeywell Lifesciences, Cardiocom, Tunstall Healthcare, Medvivo Group Ltd., Care Innovations, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., among others.

