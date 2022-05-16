Emergency Department Information System Market 2022 Share, Top Players Analysis, Size, Trends, and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Emergency Department Information System market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Emergency Department Information System market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.10% during the prediction period 2017-2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Analysis

For the management of data and the workflow and also for supporting the emergency division of the patient care and other operations, the emergency department information systems are used. This is one of electronic health record systems whose main function is to support the medical care in emergency situations like clinical documentation, triage, patient entry, resource, and patient tracking, and others.

With better technological healthcare, hospitals are also getting advanced. The healthcare centers are now providing their patients with specialized medical treatment along with better nursing facilities. Also, the growing number of hospitals in the developing and the developed economies are augmenting the the growth of the global Emergency department information systems market. The emergency department information systems market is driven by the increasing demand for the various data-driven technologies, mounting emergency departmental visits, growing the older population, and the swelling number of hospitals along with the growing number of people adopting the insurance coverage.

Market Segmentation

The global emergency department information system market is divided on the basis of its component, application, delivery mode, end-user industry, and regional demand.

Based on its component, the market is bifurcated into services, software, and hardware. Additionally, the software segment is classified into enterprise solutions and Best-of-Breed solutions.

On the basis of its delivery mode, the global market is sectioned into on-premise and Software-as-a-Service.

Based on its application, the market is segmented into administrative functionalities and clinical functionalities.

On the basis of the end-user industries, it is segmented into medium-sized hospitals, large hospitals, and small hospitals.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global emergency department information system market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the key players in the global emergency department information system market are Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Epic Systems, Healthland, Inc, Mckesson Corporation, Evident, Logibec Canada, EPOWERdoc, Inc, T-System Inc, Medical Information Technology, Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Medhost Inc, veEDIS Clinical Systems LLC, Unitedhealth Group, Inc, Wellsoft and others.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

