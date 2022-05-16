Sturge-Weber Syndrome Market 2022 Industry Analysis by Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Forecast till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the sturge-weber syndrome market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global sturge-weber syndrome market was valued at USD 2277.4 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS) is a neurological disorder that is present at birth. The affected individual has a noticeable distinctive port-wine stain on the forehead, scalp, or around the eye. This stain is a birthmark caused by a blood vessel abnormality. A large number of people with SWS also suffers from seizures or convulsions. Sturge-Weber syndrome develops a blood vessel abnormality called leptomeningeal angiomas in the brain. Other features of this SWS syndrome include glaucoma, paralysis, developmental delay, and intellectual disability. The person suffering from this may also have other complications such as increased pressure in the eye, developmental delays, and weakness on one side of the body. However, the factors responsible for market growth include technological advancements, increasing awareness among people, and increasing government assistance.

However, increasing challenges in research and development, the high cost of treatment, and poor healthcare system may hamper the market growth.

The global sturge-weber syndrome market has been segmented by type, diagnosis and treatment, and end user.

The global sturge-weber syndrome market has been divided, by type into type 1, type 2 and type 3.

Based on diagnosis and treatment, the global sturge-weber syndrome market has been categorized into diagnosis and treatment.

On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sturge-weber syndrome market are Abbott, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, UCB SA, Sanofi, Shire, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC, ElectroCore LLC, and Johnson & Johnson.

Objectives of the Study

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global sturge-weber syndrome market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global sturge-weber syndrome market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global sturge-weber syndrome market

Key Findings

On the basis of type, the type 1 segment accounted for the largest market share of 47.44% in 2017 and is expected to be USD 792.6 million by 2023.

> On the basis of type, the type 1 segment accounted for the largest market share of 47.44% in 2017 and is expected to be USD 792.6 million by 2023.

> The market in the Americas is expected to account for the largest share of the global sturge-weber syndrome market and is projected to reach USD 812.2 million by 2023.

> The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % from 2018 to 2023.



Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

