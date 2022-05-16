On-Line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market 2022 Industry Share, [TRENDS], Key Players Analysis, Forecast Outlook 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the global healthcare market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 528.3 million by the year 2023. Also, the global market would grow rapidly at a CAGR of 5.56% during the projection period (2017-2023).

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Market Scenario

For measuring the amount of contamination of organic pollutants in the water, the On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer measurement is used. It is used specifically by the major end-user industries including pharmaceutical, energy & power, chemicals, oil & gas, food & beverage, and others. Expanding interest for water and wastewater treatments is the essential factor driving the development of the market. With the expanding concerns about the environmental effects and health risk, the market is getting propelled. Due to the environmental impacts, governments over various economies have declared a few emissions rules, which are pushing the mounting demand for water and wastewater treatment tool.

Currently, the wastewater treatment is gaining wide popularity as it is being used for various industrial and municipal activities. The wastewater gets treated through the treatment equipment and helps in removal of the hazardous chemicals for avoiding water resource contamination. The TOC analyzer is helping in the wastewater treatment by providing reliable and accurate TOC data, giving an early warning of the unusual water conditions.

Market Segmentation

The global on-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer market is classified on the basis of its technology, end-user industry, and application. On the basis of its end-user industry, the market has been classified into non-wastewater and wastewater treatment. Based on its technology, the global on-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer market has been divided into UV persulfate oxidation, ultraviolet oxidation, and high-temperature combustion. Lastly, based on its application, the global market has been classified as River water, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, rainwater, semiconductor, and others.



Key Players

The major players of the global on-line TOC analyzer market include names like Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Hach Company (U.S.), SUEZ (France), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Comet Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), LAR Process Analyzers AG (Germany), Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH (Germany), Zhejiang Tailin BioEngineering Co., Ltd. (China), and Analytik Jena AG(Germany).

