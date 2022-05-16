Creatinine Test Market 2022 Growth, Share, Top Key Players, Business Overview, SWOT Analysis 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the creatinine test market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global creatinine test market is expected to have a value of USD 604.55 million by 2023 from USD 407.41 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Creatinine test is a type of blood test that measures the level of creatinine in the blood. When creatine, an amino acid found in the muscle, breaks down, it forms a waste product known as creatinine. It is a waste product that the kidneys normally eliminate from the body. Creatinine levels in the blood help to determine if the kidneys are working well. The growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, technological advancements in the kidney function testing, and initiatives taken by the government to control chronic kidney diseases are expected to drive market growth. According to a study published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in December 2016, the overall prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in the US was approximately 14%. However, false estimates of creatinine tests may hamper the growth of the market.

The global creatinine test market is segmented into test type, product type, application, end user, and region.

The global creatinine test market, by test type, is segmented into blood test, urine test, and creatinine clearance test.

The global creatinine test market, by product type, is segmented into consumables and instruments.

The global creatinine test market, by application, is segmented into urinary tract obstruction, renal failure, kidney cancer, and glomerulonephritis.

By end user, the global creatinine test market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and research institutes.

Key Players

Siemens AG, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abcam plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nova Biomedical, ACON Laboratories, Inc., OPTI Medical Systems, URIT Medical, Quest Diagnostics, ARKRAY, Inc., and Danaher

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the creatinine test market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global creatinine test market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide the country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by test type, product type, application, end user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the creatinine test market

Target Audience

> Diagnostic Centers

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global creatinine test market is expected to reach USD 604.55 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of test type, blood tests are expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.32% by 2023

> On the basis of product type, consumables are expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.59% by 2023

> On the basis of application, urinary tract obstruction is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.10% by 2023

> On the basis of end user, hospitals and clinics are expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.30% by 2023

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global creatinine test market at a CAGR of 5.91% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.33% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19227

