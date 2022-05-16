Avascular Necrosis Market Size 2022 Key Player Analysis by Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the avascular necrosis market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global avascular necrosis market is expected to have a value of USD 1087.1 million by 2024 from USD 699.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.58 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Avascular necrosis is the death of the bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply and is also known as osteonecrosis. Avascular necrosis can lead to tiny breaks in the bone, and this eventually leads to the collapsing of bones. This condition is most common in individuals between the ages of 30 and 50. In recent years, the occurrences of avascular necrosis have increased as a result of which the demand for therapeutic surgeries has also increased. This leads to an increase in market growth. The prevalence of avascular necrosis has increased in recent years. The condition also accompanies diseases such as cancer which would have a similar medical condition.

According to a study published in the Journal of the Korean Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in 2016, the prevalence of bisphosphonate-related necrosis was estimated to be about 2.6% in 2013. The growing cases of bisphosphonate-related necrosis have spurred the growth of the market.

The global avascular necrosis market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1087.1 million by 2024 from USD 699.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 36.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 26.7% and 24.9%, respectively. The increasing burden of bone disorder in different parts of the world is expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global avascular necrosis market is segmented into type, site, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region.

The global avascular necrosis market, by type, is segmented into non-trauma related avascular necrosis and trauma-related avascular necrosis.

The global avascular necrosis market, by site, is segmented into hip bone, knee, shoulders, and others.

The global avascular necrosis market, by diagnosis, is segmented into biopsy and imaging.

The global avascular necrosis market, by treatment, is segmented into electrical stimulation, gene therapy, surgery, and medication.



By distribution channel, the global avascular necrosis market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers..

Key Players

Bayer Healthcare AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Merck KGaA, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Aurobindo Pharma, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Wright Medical Group N.V., Grifols SA, Smith & Nephew, and Ethicon Inc.



Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global avascular necrosis market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global avascular necrosis market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global avascular necrosis market

Key Findings

> The global avascular necrosis market is expected to reach USD 1087.1 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.58 % from 2018 to 2024

> On the basis of type, avascular necrosis accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 6.20% in 2017

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global avascular necrosis market at a CAGR of 6.32% by 2024.

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.90% by 2024

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

