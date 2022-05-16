Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Growth Strategy, and Forecast till 2030

Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market report contain detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, and product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market by region.

The global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market is expected to register a 4.97% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Introduction

Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) provides the flight crew with crucial information and alerts regarding potentially hazardous terrain situation. It assists the flight crew in taking effective actions to prevent the incidence of controlled flight into terrain (CFIT). TAWS provide predictive and timely forward-looking alerts for potentially hazardous flight conditions involving terrain proximity. TAWS monitors terrain proximity that is generated from a world-wide terrain database contained in the TAWS computer. The database contains thorough terrain mapping data near major airports, along with data in lesser detail for areas between airports. The key growth drivers of the market include the increasing adoption of TAWS by the transportation sector and growing number of government regulations on aircraft safety.

Regional Analysis

The global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market is expected to register a 4.97% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Europe with a 29.36% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America with shares of 26.50% and 23.45%, respectively. The growth of the global TAWS market can be attributed to the increasing need for aviation safety and upgrading GPWS with TAWS.

In Europe, the market growth is significantly driven by the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. According to the European Commission, Europe’s GDP grew by 1.9% in 2015 and is projected to grow by 1.8% annually, until 2035. In 2016, there were over 4,500 aircraft operating in the region; this number is expected to reach 8,000 by 2035. According to the Global Market Forecast of Airbus, in Europe, there were 4,651 passenger fleets in service in 2018, and 6,609 new small and medium aircraft are anticipated to be delivered by 2037. Increase in the number of aircraft positively impacts the need for aircraft safety, thereby, creating a requirement for new terrain awareness and warning systems. Furthermore, increasing defense expenditure by countries, such as Russia and the UK, is bolstering the market growth. Thus, it is estimated that the market in Europe would register a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of TAWS by prominent airline companies, such as Thomas Cook Group, is propelling the market growth in the region.

For instance, in 2013, Thomas Cook Group signed an agreement with Thales Group with an aim to procure avionics solutions, such as surveillance suite, including TAWS. In addition, increasing air passenger traffic is boosting the aircraft manufacturing industry, propelling the TAWS market in the region. Therefore, the market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89%, during the forecast period. Being one of the four largest European Union member states, the market in Germany is expected to flourish. The steadily rising passenger traffic, along with increasing defense expenditure, is expected to aid the growth of the market. Collaboration between companies in the field of TAWS is boosting the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Lufthansa Systems and Intermap Technologies signed a business agreement with an aim to develop NEXTview, a geospatial terrain dataset compatible with TAWS. These factors are boosting the market growth in the region. Therefore, the market in Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.58%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Thales Group (France), and L 3 Technologies Inc. (US) are the leading players and together accounted for over 75.55% of the market share in 2017. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Garmin Ltd. (US), Aspen Avionics, Inc. (US), Genesys Aerosystems (US), Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc. (US), and Sandel Avionics, Inc (US) are some of the other companies operating in the market.

Objective of the Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Report – Forecast to 2023

> To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on platform, application, material type, technology, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Military departments

Original equipment manufacturers

Players in the aerospace and defense industry

Technology providers

End users (commercial aircraft operators, military & defense aircraft operators, and others)

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

Research organizations

Key Findings

> The global terrain awareness and warning system market in this report has been segmented on the basis of system into Class A system, Class B system, and Class C system. The Class A system segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.

> The global terrain awareness and warning system market has been segmented, by aircraft type, into turbine engine powered and piston engine powered. The turbine engine powered segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period.

> The global terrain awareness and warning system market in this report has been segmented on the basis of application into four, namely, metal alloy, plastic, rubber, and others. The metal alloy segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period.

> The global terrain awareness and warning system market in this report has been segmented on the basis of technology into five, namely, commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and others. The commercial aircraft segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period.

> Europe would dominate the terrain awareness and warning system market by 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period.

The regional analysis also includes:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

