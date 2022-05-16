Compound feed Market 2022 Size, Share, Trends, Business Overview, and Forecast till 2030

Compound feed market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, and product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the compound feed market by region.

The global compound feed market is estimated to reach USD 539.9 billion by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for compound feed.

The growing demand for animal-based products owing to the increasing demand for high-protein food across the world is a key factor driving the growth of the global compound feed market. A focus on animal nutrition and growth and the need to improve animal performance are driving the growth of the market. In developing countries, governments have taken initiatives to support the commercialization of livestock farming, thereby, boosting the demand for compound feed.

However, the fluctuating raw material prices are affecting the profitability of producers, which is restraining market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations for animal feed safety, especially in the European Union, are expected to hamper the growth of the global compound feed market during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global compound feed market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The regional market is estimated to reach USD 211.2 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.21%. China is projected to account for the largest market share of 51.98% in 2018 and remain the largest market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The growth of the compound feed market in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to various factors such as the rising population, increasing inclination toward high-protein diets, and government initiatives to support the commercialization of livestock farming. The market in Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period.

Europe was the second-largest market with a share of 24.98% in 2017. Germany is expected to dominate the European compound feed market during the forecast period, while the Spanish market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.78% from 2018 to 2023.

Segmentation

The global compound feed market has been segmented on the basis of ingredient, supplement, and animal type.

The global compound feed market has been divided, by ingredient, into cereals, cereal by-products, oilseed meals, oils, molasses, supplements, and others. The cereals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The supplements segment has further been classified as vitamins, antibiotics, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, acidifiers, and others.

Based on animal type, the global compound feed market has been segmented into ruminant, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others.

Key Players

The leading players in the global compound feed market are Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), Cargill, Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Land ‘O Lakes Inc. (US), ForFarmers NV (Netherlands), PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia), New Hope Group (China), COFCO (China), Nutreco NV (Netherlands), Neovia Group (France), United Animal Health Inc. (US), Weston Milling Animal Nutrition (Australia), and Feedone Co., Ltd (Japan).

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL is a leading player in the global compound feed market. The company offers a wide range of compound feed products for all types of livestock. It aims at increasing its market share through acquisitions and expansions. To this end, the company built an aquafeed mill in India for shrimp feed production in July 2018.

Target Audience

> Compound Feed Manufacturers

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Distributors, Retailers, and Wholesalers

> E-commerce Industry

> Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Key Findings

> The cereals segment of the global compound feed market, by ingredient, is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The supplements segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.71% during the review period.

> The amino acid supplements segment is expected to dominate the global compound feed market during the review period owing to a focus on precision nutrition and ban on antibiotics as growth promoters in many countries.

> The poultry animal type segment is projected to be the largest owing to the increasing demand for white meat. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Compound Feed Market: Developments and Demand Forecast till 2023

The report also offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

> Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

