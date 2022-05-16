New packages and materials for power devices Market 2022 Share, Industry Trends, Growth [CAGR of 42.57%], Size, and Forecast till 2030

New packages and materials for power devices market report contain detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, and product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the new packages and materials for power devices market by region.

The new packages and materials for power devices is projected to progress at 42.57% CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at USD 2,567.2 million by 2023.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Power devices including power diodes, power transistors, silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCR), metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET), insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), medium-chain triglyceride (MCT), triode for alternating current (TRIAC), and Diode alternating current (DIAC) form an integral part of the power electronics industry. Due to its switching capabilities and high-power efficiency these power devices are widely used in electric circuits. In power devices, materials such as GaN (Gallium Nitride) and SiC (Silicon carbide) are used in advanced packaging technologies to help the power devices withstand high voltage and high temperature power circuits.

This report covers brief information on new packages and materials used in the power devices. There is requirement of power devices with high-voltage, high-efficiency, and high-power density due to the increased energy production in industrial and automotive sector. New materials such as GaN and SiC have created an opportunity for the power devices market to attract the most significant semiconductor players. Additionally, power devices packages such as chip-scale packaging, wire bonding packaging, and hermetic packaging have contributed to the growth of new package & material in power devices market. Primarily, the new packages and materials for power devices have their dominance in automotive systems, building systems, and wireless systems. For instance, the on-going developments in energy saving power semiconductor devices have enabled rapid industrialization, and in high-efficiency energy systems, such as energy management systems, and solar power systems, next-generation SiC material is used for energy saving in electric vehicles.

The global market for new packages and materials for power devices is segmented based on package, material, end use and regions. On the basis of package, the market is classified into chip-scale packaging, wire bonding packaging, and others (Hermetic packaging and Cu clip packaging). On the basis of material, global new packages and materials for power devices is segmented into SiC, GaN, and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs). On the basis of end-use, the segments considered are automotive, telecommunications and computing (computing and telecommunication, datacenters, gaming systems, and cryptocurrency), electronics, industrial, and others (aerospace & defense, EV charging stations, and energy generation and storage).

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

