Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 13.1%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cell Therapy market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cell Therapy market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global cell therapy market size was US$ 7.88 billion in 2021. The global cell therapy market is forecast to grow to US$ 22.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In cell therapy, healthy cells are introduced to the patient’s body. In this therapy, new cells replace the diseased or missing cells.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cell therapy is getting substantial traction due to the rising prevalence of diseases. In addition to that, the development of precision medicine and growing advancements in cellular therapies leading to high efficiency will fuel the growth of the cell therapy market.

The establishment of efficient stem cell banking facilities will benefit the cell therapy market. Furthermore, technological advancements in the market are expected to surge the demand for cell therapies in the coming years.

The growing range of clinical studies aiming at unveiling the new potential of cellular therapies will boost industry growth. Stem cells are expected to fulfil the unmet demand of the pharmaceutical industry, biotech entities, and doctors. Furthermore, it is expected to help professionals in proper disease management, which will escalate the industry growth during the forecast period. For instance, Lonza (Switzerland) inked a pact with IsoPlexis (USA) in 2020 with the aim to develop the next generation of precision cell therapy.

Government and private funding aiming at amplifying clinical trials will benefit the market. On the contrary, ethical concerns associated with cell therapies may limit the industry’s growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Demand for cell therapies stayed the same due to rapidly growing R&D activities in the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the sudden increase in healthcare expenditure, combined with the rise in the number of private investments, has significantly contributed to the growth of the global cell therapy market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific cell therapy market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the increasing range of advancements in stem cell therapy. Furthermore, the region is leading in terms of stem cell research, which will contribute to the market growth. In addition to that, rising healthcare expenditure and improving infrastructure in developing economies like China and India will also contribute to the cell therapy market growth. The market may witness untapped potential in the region due to the large regional population and growing prevalence of diseases.

Competitors in the Market

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

MEDIPOST

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

PHARMICELL Co., Ltd

Tameika Cell Technologies, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cell therapy market segmentation focuses on Use, Therapy, and Region.

By Use-Type Outlook

Clinical-use Therapeutic Area Malignancies Musculoskeletal Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Dermatology Others

Cell Type Stem Cell Therapies BM, Blood, & Umbilical cord-derived Stem Cells Adipose-derived cells Others Non-stem Cell Therapies

Research-use

By Therapy Type Outlook

Allogenic Therapies

Autologous Therapies

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

