Architectural, Engineering, and Construction Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report | (CAGR) of 10.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global architectural, engineering and construction market size was US$ 7,794.0 million in 2021. The global architectural, engineering, and construction market size is forecast to reach US$ 17,590.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A wide variety of real estate companies, construction firms, surveyors, interior designers, and mechanical & electrical piping engineers utilize architecture, engineering, and construction software for effective project cycle management. One of the primary goals of architecture, engineering, and construction software is to improve project performance and outcomes. Construction managers benefit from AEC’s assistance in gathering data and information from various disciplines and communicating more efficiently. Increased construction productivity, improved data transmission, and coordination among numerous stakeholders, architects, and construction supervisors to give AEC users a competitive advantage.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Among the factors driving the global market include rising infrastructure projects due to rapid urbanization and growing productivity through the exchange of knowledge.
- The increased initial cost of implementing AEC software and insufficiently skilled workers may slow down the overall market growth.
- Growing adoption of AR and VR in the construction industry and increasing implementation of IoT in numerous construction projects are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. The worldwide lockdown during the COVID-19 expanded the adoption of AEC software to permit projects to resume in a virtual and digital environment even when participants cannot meet in person. The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled companies to find securer and smarter ways for constructing highways, offices, and homes. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised the demand for new building roads, offices, and homes, using smart construction to venture design issues, outdated techniques, inefficiency, and environmental challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has enabled challenges, such as lower productivity, impacted margins, and decreasing R&D investments. As a result, the construction firms had to adopt AEC software in order to maintain product demand.
Regional Insights
North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. The construction and infrastructure sectors are growing due to the adoption of artificial intelligence and the growing need for automation.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to garner significant growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing adoption of AEC software due to the rising construction activities. The increase in multi-story buildings and skyscrapers and continuous developments in infrastructure is forecast to drive the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global architectural, engineering, and construction market are:
- Ansys Incorporated
- Aveva Group Plc
- Bentley System, Inc
- Autodesk Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Innovaya,
- Nemetschek
- Newforma
- Dassault Systemes
- Trimble, Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global architectural, engineering, and construction market segmentation focus on Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-Users, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
- Software
- Service
Segmentation based on Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
Segmentation based on Enterprise Size
- Large enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Segmentation based on End-Users
- Construction & Architecture Companies
- Education
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
- The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
- The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
- Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
- This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
- Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
