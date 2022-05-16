Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, And Forecast To 2030 | CAGR of 26.7%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Antibody Drug Conjugates market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Antibody Drug Conjugates market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global antibody drug conjugates market size was US$ 4,990.8 million in 2021. The global antibody drug conjugates s market size is forecast to reach US$ 33,150.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antibody-drug Conjugates, also known as ADCs, are biopharmaceutical therapies that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens found on specific tumor cells with highly effective anti-cancer medications joined via a chemical linker.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include the rising incidence of cancer, the increasing geriatric population, changing in lifestyle patterns globally.

The strict government restrictions and a surge in the cost of procedures, and lack of funds may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing research activities on antibody therapies, preclinical research, more research on advanced drug discoveries, and rising research on oncology diseases, and the increasing collaboration between research institutes, Biotechnology, and Biopharmaceuticals companies are forecast to offer lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global antibody drug conjugates market. Several governments imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. As a result, hospitals and care services had to reduce and focus on the COVID-19 patients. The American Cancer Society data indicates there was a 52% reduction in the diagnosis of breast cancer in 2021, whereas a 25% of reduction in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer was felt in March and April 2020. Due to the decline in the diagnosis of cancer incidences, the global market demand declined. In addition, cancer patients were at increased risk of developing severe difficulties following SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the market and accounted for the major revenue share in 2020. As a result of the rising awareness about current therapies, the existence of major players, a high majority of cancer patients, and effective R&D expenditure.

Europe is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. Among the factors driving the market include growing incidences of cancer, a rising geriatric population, and increasing investments in research and development. The increased cancer incidence indicates the requirement to adopt novel therapies like antibody-drug conjugates that effectively decrease the burden. Thus, this factor is forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global antibody drug conjugates market are:

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited

Pfizer, Incorporated

Seattle Genetics Incorporated

Genentech Inc.

Immunogen Inc

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Immunomedics, Inc.

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.

Agensys, Inc.

Concortis Biotherapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Synthon Holding B.V.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global antibody drug conjugates market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Technology, Target Type, Application, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Other Product Type

Segmentation based on Technology

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Segmentation based on Target Type

CD30 Antibodies

HER2 Antibodies

Other Target Types

Segmentation based on Application

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovary Cancer

Lung Cancer

Skin Cancer

Brain Tumor

Other Applications

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals and Speciality Cancer Centers

Other End Users

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

