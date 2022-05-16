Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, And Forecast To 2030 | CAGR of 26.7%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Antibody Drug Conjugates market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Antibody Drug Conjugates market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol839
The global antibody drug conjugates market size was US$ 4,990.8 million in 2021. The global antibody drug conjugates s market size is forecast to reach US$ 33,150.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Antibody-drug Conjugates, also known as ADCs, are biopharmaceutical therapies that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens found on specific tumor cells with highly effective anti-cancer medications joined via a chemical linker.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Among the factors driving the global market include the rising incidence of cancer, the increasing geriatric population, changing in lifestyle patterns globally.
- The strict government restrictions and a surge in the cost of procedures, and lack of funds may slow down the overall market growth.
- The growing research activities on antibody therapies, preclinical research, more research on advanced drug discoveries, and rising research on oncology diseases, and the increasing collaboration between research institutes, Biotechnology, and Biopharmaceuticals companies are forecast to offer lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global antibody drug conjugates market. Several governments imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. As a result, hospitals and care services had to reduce and focus on the COVID-19 patients. The American Cancer Society data indicates there was a 52% reduction in the diagnosis of breast cancer in 2021, whereas a 25% of reduction in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer was felt in March and April 2020. Due to the decline in the diagnosis of cancer incidences, the global market demand declined. In addition, cancer patients were at increased risk of developing severe difficulties following SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol839
Regional Insights
North America held dominance in the market and accounted for the major revenue share in 2020. As a result of the rising awareness about current therapies, the existence of major players, a high majority of cancer patients, and effective R&D expenditure.
Europe is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. Among the factors driving the market include growing incidences of cancer, a rising geriatric population, and increasing investments in research and development. The increased cancer incidence indicates the requirement to adopt novel therapies like antibody-drug conjugates that effectively decrease the burden. Thus, this factor is forecast to drive market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global antibody drug conjugates market are:
- Novartis AG
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited
- Pfizer, Incorporated
- Seattle Genetics Incorporated
- Genentech Inc.
- Immunogen Inc
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Immunomedics, Inc.
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.
- Agensys, Inc.
- Concortis Biotherapeutics
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Synthon Holding B.V.
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global antibody drug conjugates market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Technology, Target Type, Application, End-Users, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Adcetris
- Kadcyla
- Other Product Type
Segmentation based on Technology
- Cleavable Linker
- Non-Cleavable Linker
Segmentation based on Target Type
- CD30 Antibodies
- HER2 Antibodies
- Other Target Types
Segmentation based on Application
- Blood Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Ovary Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Skin Cancer
- Brain Tumor
- Other Applications
Segmentation based on End-User
- Hospitals and Speciality Cancer Centers
- Other End Users
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol839
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
- The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
- The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
- Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
- This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
- Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol839
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/