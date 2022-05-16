Apheresis Market Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast 2022 to 2030 | (CAGR) of 8.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Apheresis market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Apheresis market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global apheresis market size was US$ 2,415.3 million in 2021. The global apheresis market size is forecast to reach US$ 4775.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Apheresis is a medical technology that passes a person’s blood through an apparatus that separates one particular constituent and returns the remainder to the circulation. Thus, it is an extracorporeal therapy. The primary use of apheresis is for collecting stem cells. The process of apheresis varies according to the substance removed. Centrifugation is the most common method for separation by density. In other methods, beads are coated with an absorbent material and filtered.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global apheresis market include rising demand for blood components worldwide and increasing government initiatives toward blood donation.

The global market is growing due to the recently approved signs for apheresis treatment, including acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cardiac neonatal lupus.

The absence of skilled professionals and complications associated with the apheresis procedure may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing demand for plasma-derived pharmaceuticals presents lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global apheresis market due to the vast application of plasma therapy in the remedy of COVID-19 infected patients. Furthermore, the US FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for convalescent plasma (CCP) therapy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in August 2020. Terumo BCT Inc. and Marker Therapeutics AG also gained FDA clearance in April 2020 for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Terumo BCT’s Spectra Optia Apheresis System in combination with Marker Therapeutics’ D2000 Adsorption Cartridge to treat COVID-19 disease in patients aged 18 and up.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have a lucrative growth rate in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the growing population base, increasing disposable income, and rising patient awareness of blood donation. In addition, a surge in the incidence of dengue across countries in the Asia Pacific region is a factor driving the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global apheresis market are:

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Terumo BCT, Inc

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd

HemaCare Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

Cerus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global apheresis market segmentation focuses on Product, Apheresis Procedure, Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Devices

Disposable

Segmentation based on Apheresis Procedure

Leukapheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Other Apheresis Procedures

Segmentation based on Technology

Centrifugation

Membrane Separation

Segmentation based on Application

Renal Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

