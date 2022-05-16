Chip Resistor Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, And Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2030 | (CAGR) of 5.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Chip Resistor market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Chip Resistor market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global chip resistor market size was US$ 1,060.3 million in 2021. The global chip resistor market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,665.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The chip resistor limits DC or AC current. They help manage the current flow in a device or system and lower the voltage or maintain a specific current level. They find use in a variety of applications, including consumer electronics, industrial automobiles, and others. Circuits can be protected, operated, or controlled with them. Chip resistors have the ability to improve and possibly replace existing technology solutions in company supply chains, as well as alter the workplace layout.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global chip resistor market include increasing use in consumer electronic devices and growing digitalization for chip resistors.

Increased manufacturing costs associated with chip resistors may slow down the overall market growth.

Advances in technology in the healthcare industry and rising applications in the automotive & transportation sector are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global chip resistor market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The semiconductor industry faced a severe downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The global shortage of electronic chips is induced by lockdowns, transportation limitations, and other regulatory norms imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a halt in the manufacture of certain autos, electronic devices, and other items has decreased the global market’s growth spectrum. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic slowed the growth of the global chip resistor industry.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising technological advancements in developing countries like India, China, and Japan. The growing urbanization in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region increases the demand for smart electronic devices and products, which fuels the chip resistors market growth in the region. The rising technology adoption of electronic devices used in healthcare, digital manufacturing, and defense is the primary factor driving the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global chip resistor market are:

ROHM Semiconductor

Bourns Inc.

TE Connectivity

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

CTS Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Yageo Corporation

AVX Corporation

SUSUMU Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global chip resistor market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Thick Film

Thin Film

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical & Healthcare

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

