Commercial Greenhouse Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 6.2%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Commercial Greenhouse market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Commercial Greenhouse market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global commercial greenhouse market size was US$ 2,158.5 million in 2021. The global commercial greenhouse market size is forecast to reach US$ 3,492.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Commercial greenhouse provides its customers with highly controlled and stable growing conditions facilitative to flowers, vegetables, fruits, and transplants for planting. It allows steadfast growth of greenhouse plants despite the local climate, soil, or topography challenges. Commercial greenhouses usually cultivate large quantities of plants for consumers. Greenhouse farming provides a greater degree of control over the environment in which crops grow. It is possible to have a good yield if producers manage the temperature, irrigation process, air humidity, and light efficiently.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The factors such as declining arable land, climate changes, growing demand for food, and advantages derived from the greenhouse cultivation of crops, are popularizing and promoting the greenhouse installation, thereby driving the global market growth.

Factors such as increased initial setup prices and a dearth of technical expertise among farmers may slow down the overall market’s growth.

Commercial greenhouses have a greater yield than traditional farming methods and the decreasing arable land per capita fuels the global market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe influence on agriculture’s supply chain and, as a result, the commercial greenhouse market. The entire country was under lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many growers have lost store distribution and were reducing or closing their shops entirely. Furthermore, countries worldwide were experiencing a lockdown and mandatory social distancing announced by government authorities to stop the spread of the outbreak, resulting in imports and exports being restricted and delayed.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to garner a major market share in the commercial greenhouse market during the forecast period. The market is likely to develop over the projected period with the increasing requirement for higher yields and advancements in greenhouse cultivation technology in China, attracting more farmers to embrace the method.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global commercial greenhouse market are:

Richel Greenhouse

Argus Control Systems

Heliospectra AB

Rough Brothers Inc.

Logiqs BV

Lumigrow, Inc

Certhon

Hort Americas

Agra Tech, Inc.

Nexus corporation

Poly-Tex, Inc.

Stuppy Greenhouse

The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd

Omni Structures International

Europrogress

DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global commercial greenhouse market segmentation focuses on Equipment Type, Crop Type, Greenhouse Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Equipment Type

Heating systems

Cooling systems

Other Equipment Types

Segmentation based on Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Other Crop Types

Segmentation based on Greenhouse Type

Glass Greenhouses

Plastic Greenhouses

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

