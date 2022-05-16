Active Optical Cable Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2030 | (CAGR) of 21.5%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Active Optical Cable market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Active Optical Cable market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global active optical cable market size was US$ 2,291.3 million in 2021. The global active optical cable market is forecast to grow to US$ 17,071.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global active optical cable market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate due to the growing infrastructural changes. In addition, the advantages of active optical cables over other communication cables will fuel the growth of the market.

Growing demand for faster optical networks by the telecom sector will also fuel the growth of the market. Several telecom companies, including China Telecom, Airtel, Telstra, etc., have started utilizing optical cables for communication. Thus, it will benefit the market over the forecast period.

The fact that active optical cables use higher bandwidth to share a large amount of data that can be transmitted without any interruption will accelerate the growth of the global active optical cable market. On the contrary, the high initial investment required for active optical cables may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Advancements in fiber optic technology and 5G rollout are expected to be opportunistic for industry players during the study period. In addition, the rising demand for improved connectivity is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be the biggest threat to the active optical cable industry. The global pandemic has halted the growth rate of the active optical cable industry. Furthermore, nationwide lockdown in various states limited the demand for active optical cables. The market may also witness a negative impact due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific active optical cable market is forecast to grow at the highest rate, owing to increasing requirements for connectivity improvement. Furthermore, the growing use of 3G/4G/5G services and 5G rollout will be opportunistic for the service providers during the study period. Furthermore, growing infrastructural development in emerging economies like China and India will also be beneficial for the active optical cable market. Apart from that, stiff competition is expected to force industry players to explore new technologies in the coming years. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific active optical cable market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Finisar Corporation (Ii-Vi Inc.)

Amphenol Corporation

Avago Technologies Limited (Broadcom Inc.)

Fujitsu Limited

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Siemon Company, Molex, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global active optical cable market segmentation focuses on Technology, Connector, Application, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

InfiniBand

Ethernet

HDMI

DisplayPort

USB

Others

By Connector Type Outlook

QSFP

CXP

CDFP

CFP

SFP

Others

By Application Outlook

Data Center

High-Performance Computing

Personal Computing

Digital Signage

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

