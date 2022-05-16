Airport Retailing Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook, Forecast To 2030 | (CAGR) of 11.6%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Airport Retailing market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Airport Retailing market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global airport retailing market size was US$ 18.9 billion in 2021. The global airport retailing market is forecast to grow to US$ 49.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global airport retailing market is forecast to witness tremendous growth due to the growing interest of people in traveling and exploring unique holiday destinations. In addition to that, growing disposable income and changing living standards of the people will drive the growth of the airport retailing market during the analysis period.

The global airport retailing market is also driven by the increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Furthermore, growing tourism promotion and technological advancements in the tourism sector will contribute to market growth during the study period.

The growing inclination of consumers toward a luxurious lifestyle will benefit the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Every industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism has been hit hard around the world, affecting other connected industries such as travel agencies, hotels, tour operators, and various modes of transportation. Due to various travel restrictions, approximately 90% of the world’s population adapted to their new lifestyles by staying at home and working remotely. As a result, the tourism industry ceased operations. In August 2020, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTCC) published an article estimating that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the tourism industry nearly $25 billion in revenue and nearly 100 million jobs globally. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to the airport retailing market.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific in airport retailing market is forecast to emerge as the largest airport retailing market. It is owing to the presence of prominent local tourist destinations. Furthermore, growing disposable incomes, changes in consumer lifestyle, and growing tourism industry will fuel the growth of the airport retailing market during the study period.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is expected to emerge as the second-largest market for airport retailing. In addition to that, North American airports are also investing heavily in enhancing the visitor experience through advancements in boarding, lodging, catering, parking, and advertising. Thus, it will significantly contribute to the growth of the airport retailing market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Dubai Duty-Free

Airport Retail Group LLC

DFS Group Ltd.

China Duty-Free Group Co., Ltd.

King Power International

Dufry AG

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd.

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

Flemingo International

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global airport retailing market segmentation focuses on Product, Airport, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Liquor & Tobacco

Perfumes & Cosmetics

Fashion & Accessories

Food & Beverages

Others

By Airport Size Outlook

Large Airport

Medium Airport

Small Airport

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Direct Retailer

Convenience Store

Specialty Retailer

Departmental store

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

