Silicone Market By Types, Regions and Application and Forecast 2022 to 2030 | (CAGR) of 5.1%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Silicone market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Silicone market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global silicone market size was US$ 15.9 billion in 2021. The global silicone market is forecast to grow to US$ 23.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Silicone plays an essential role across various industries, including industrial processes, construction, consumer goods, personal care, etc. Thus, it is primarily driving the growth of the global silicone market.

Beneficial properties of silicone, such as versatility, chemical stability, and high resistance to temperature, will fuel the growth of the overall market. Furthermore, growing applications of silicone in the electronics, renewable energy, and electric vehicles industry will accelerate the growth of the global silicone market during the study period.

The market for silicone will also be driven by the rising demand for specialized products. In addition to that, increasing intervention of government regulatory bodies, rising demand for lightweight parts from the manufacturing industry, and the development of new technologies will contribute to the market growth.

Silicone is also gaining wide traction due to its use in labels making, leather packaging, textiles, and airbags. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global silicone market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific silicone market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. The region holds one of the largest automotive and consumer electronics industries. Furthermore, a large population base, combined with the increasing demand for electronics, will fuel the growth of the market. Growing disposable income and rising demand for luxury vehicles will also benefit the market. In addition to that, the presence of giant automotive manufacturers will also contribute to the industry’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the overall automotive and consumer electronics industry. As a result, it hampered the growth of the silicone industry. Travel restrictions affected the trade of automobiles. In addition, a decline in the employment rate affected consumer purchasing power. As a result, it impeded the demand for silicone. However, the market witnessed slight growth due to its applications in the healthcare sector, which remained growing even after the drastic effect of the pandemic. On the contrary, the personal care, consumer goods, energy, and industrial process sector witnessed a sharp decline. Therefore, it also hampered the growth of the global silicone market.

Competitors in the Market

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Evonik Industries AG

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Supreme Silicones

Dow Inc.

KCC Corporation

Elkem ASA

Silchem Inc.

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global silicone market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Use, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Fluids Straight Silicone Fluids Modified Silicone Fluids

Gels

Resins

Elastomers High-Temperature Vulcanized (HTV) Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

Others Adhesives Emulsions



By End-use Outlook

Electronics

Transportation

Construction

Healthcare

Personal Care and Consumer goods

Energy

Industrial Process

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

