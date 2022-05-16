Animal Protein Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Forecast To 2030 | (CAGR) of 3.49%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Animal Protein market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Animal Protein market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global animal protein market size was valued at US$ 9.16 billion in 2021. The global animal protein market is forecast to grow to US$ billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.49% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Animal proteins, such as dairy protein, gelatin, egg protein, etc., serve as a thickening agent, foaming agent, carrier, gelling agent, and texturizer in a variety of food, cosmetic, and nutraceutical preparations. They’re also used in animal feed.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients will fuel the growth of the animal proteins market. In addition to that, changing lifestyles and rising demand for protein-rich diets will benefit the animal proteins market.

Stringent food regulations may limit the growth of the global animal proteins market. On the contrary, growing health concerns and the introduction of new protein supplements will drive the market forward.

The product finds a wide range of applications in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. The rising demand for novel drugs and increasing adoption of cosmetics products will contribute to the growth of the global animal protein market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for animal protein remained the same in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, the supplement industry also witnessed steady growth as the gyms were all closed. In addition, demand for protein-rich diets increased drastically, which drove the demand for protein supplements along. The pharmaceuticals industry witnessed a substantial jump in terms of revenue. As a result, it had been beneficial for the global animal protein market.

Regional Analysis

Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth in the animal protein markets in terms of value sales during the forecast period. demand for animal protein will increase drastically due to the growing awareness about the health benefits of a protein-rich diet. In addition to that, animal protein is widely used in the making of food and beverage in various countries. In addition to that, rising awareness of dairy protein as a sports or refreshment drink will surge the demand for animal proteins in the coming years. It is also used as an ingredient in skincare products, which has recently gained popularity. China is the Asia-largest Pacific consumer of dairy protein, followed by Japan and Australia. Furthermore, the region’s development of the cosmetics and personal care industries will propel the demand for egg proteins during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Arla Foods Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

PeterLabs Holdings

Shenzhen Taier

Kerry Group plc.

The Kewpie Group

Trobas Gelatine B.V.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global animal proteins market segmentation focuses on Product, Form, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Egg protein

Dairy protein

Fish protein

Gelatin

By Form Outlook

Solid

Liquid

By Application Outlook

Food & beverages Bakery Beverages Breakfast Cereals Condiments/Sauces Confectionery Dairy and Dairy Alternative Products RTE/RTC Food Products Snacks

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal care

Feed

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

