Plastic Bottles and Containers Market |(CAGR) of 5.9%| Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends, And Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Plastic Bottles and Containers market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Plastic Bottles and Containers market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global plastic bottles and containers market size was US$ 108.2 billion in 2021. The global plastic bottles and containers market is forecast to grow to US$ 162.0 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of plastic packaging, such as its lightweight and convenience of handling, will fuel the growth of the plastic bottles and containers market. Furthermore, the low cost of plastic bottles and containers is forecast to increase their adoption among manufacturers in order to offer affordable products to consumers. Thus, it will drive the plastic bottles and containers market forward during the forecast period.

Growing industrialization and rapidly growing food and beverage, personal care, electronics, and pharmaceuticals industries will amplify the demand for plastic packaging in the coming years.

Environmental concerns related to plastic packaging may restrict the market growth. On the contrary, the growing employment rate will benefit the end-use industries of the plastic bottles and containers market, thereby propelling this market forward.

Plastic is easy to be moulded and changed into any shape. This factor will amplify the manufacturing of plastic bottles and containers during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific plastic bottles and containers market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the presence of the prominent cosmetic industry in the region. Furthermore, the growing urban population and their changing living standards are upsurging the demand for efficient household materials, electronics, etc. As a result, it will boost the growth of the plastic bottles and containers market during the study period.

The region is also home to one of the largest pharmaceutical industries. As a result of this, the plastic bottles and containers market will witness ample growth opportunities during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for efficient pharmaceuticals mounted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Various manufacturers witnessed a significant burden. Citizens also witnessed the unavailability of various pharmaceutical products. Thus, the demand for plastic bottles and containers increased during the pandemic for packaging purposes.

Furthermore, the food and beverage industry also observed a sudden spike in the demand. Thus, it has been beneficial for the plastic bottles and containers market. Furthermore, the increased demand for frozen food and household care items emerged as an opportunity for the plastic bottles and containers market. In addition to that, the contribution of e-commerce platforms escalated the growth of the pharmaceuticals, food, beverage, and other sectors, which offered ample growth opportunities for the plastic bottles and containers market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

ALPLA Group

Amcor PLC

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Company LP

Container Corporation of Canada Ltd

Altium Packaging (Loews Corporation)

Alpha Packaging

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Resilux NV

Greiner Packaging GmbH

Comar LLC

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plastic bottles and containers market segmentation focuses on Raw Materials, End-User, and Region.

By Raw Material Outlook

PET

PP

LDPE

HDPE

Other Raw Materials

By End-Users Outlook

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Household Care

Other End-user Verticals

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

