Plastic Processing Machinery Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 5.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Plastic Processing Machinery market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Plastic Processing Machinery market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global plastic processing machinery market size was US$ 32.1 billion in 2021. The global plastic processing machinery market is forecast to grow to US$ 49.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Plastic processing machinery is used to manufacture a variety of products, including mobile phones, connectors, plastic optical lenses, displays, auto parts, 3C electronic products, biomedical application products, etc. The wide applications of the machinery will primarily drive the plastic processing machinery market forward.

The benefits of plastic over other materials, such as metal, stone, wood, and stone, will prompt market growth. For instance, plastic is cost-friendly and easy to mould into any shape. Furthermore, it is lightweight, which is convenient for the end-users. Thus, all of these advantages will accelerate the growth of the global plastic processing machinery market.

The rapidly growing packaging industry will benefit the plastic packaging industry. The packaging industry is witnessing a surging demand for efficient packaging from industries such as electronics, consumer goods, food & beverages, etc. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the plastics processing machinery market. On the contrary, strict government regulations limiting the use of plastic may impede the plastic processing machinery market growth.

Growing disposable income, combined with the rising demand for consumer electronics, packed food and beverages, and construction, will boost the growth of the plastics processing machinery market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for consumer electronics, automotive, and construction declined abruptly. Various industry players witnessed a drastic drop in terms of revenue. Thus, it affected the plastic processing machinery market. However, the packaging industry drove the plastic processing machinery market forward even during the pandemic. The demand for packed food products and healthcare products surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, which positively affected the plastic processing machinery market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of Region, the Asia-Pacific plastic processing machinery market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. The region has one of the prominent electronics industries in China and Japan. Furthermore, demand for packed food items is also projected to increase due to changing lifestyles. As a result, it will boost the growth of the plastics processing machinery market.

Competitors in the Market

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

The Japan Steel Works Ltd

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd

Milacron LLC (Hillenbrand Inc.)

Gurucharan Industries

Graham Engineering Corporation

Engel Austria GmbH

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Brown Machine Group

KraussMaffei Group (ChemChina)

Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plastic processing machinery market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Injection Molding Machinery

Blow Molding Machinery

Extrusion Machinery

Thermoforming Machinery

3D Plastic Printers

Other Types

By End-Users Outlook

Packaging

Consumer Products

Construction

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

